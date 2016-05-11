Luke Fletcher: Nottinghamshire recall Fletcher from loan at Derbyshire
Nottinghamshire have recalled fast bowler Luke Fletcher from his loan with neighbours Derbyshire.
The 27-year-old joined Derbyshire in mid-April and has played four games for the Division Two club.
He took four wickets during his loan spell, but was wicketless in Derbyshire's draw with Sussex which came to a conclusion on Wednesday.
Fletcher, who is a regular in Notts' one-day side, had a loan spell with Surrey last season in red-ball cricket.