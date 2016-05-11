David Willey: Yorkshire all-rounder takes bowling break with abdominal injury

David Willey
David Willey joined Yorkshire from Northants in August 2015

Yorkshire all-rounder David Willey has been told not to bowl for six weeks because of an abdominal injury.

The injury means Willey could be unavailable for some of England's one-day international series against Sri Lanka next month.

He has played 13 one-dayers and 11 Twenty20 matches for the national team.

The 26-year-old took two wickets in his first match for Yorkshire against Notts last week and 3-55 in their latest game against Surrey.

