Dale Steyn: Glamorgan interested in SA bowler Steyn

Dale Steyn is fourth in the International Cricket Council Test rankings

Glamorgan are bidding to sign South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn for part of their T20 Blast campaign.

The 32-year-old is currently playing for Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League.

Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph, an ex-team-mate of Steyn, has confirmed the club's interest to BBC Sport Wales.

"If he was coming, which I think there's a good possibility of - Dale's a very experienced campaigner, he's a good friend of mine," said Rudolph.

"And I think he will add a lot to our bowling unit."

Steyn's availability for Glamorgan's first T20 game, away to Surrey on 26 May, would depend on Gujarat's progress in that tournament.

Dale Steyn has been a key component for South Africa since making his debut against England in a Test match in December 2004

Glamorgan have already signed Australian paceman Shaun Tait for the second half of the T20 tournament.

Steyn has made 236 appearances for South Africa across all formats of cricket, including the 2016 T20 World Cup, but is not involved in their one-day series against West Indies and Australia in June.

He has has taken 406 Test wickets, one of only 13 bowlers to break the 400 mark.

Rudolph added: "He's still got a bit of pace, and I think with his experience of playing international cricket over so many years, it will be good for some of our young players to learn from him."

But Rudolph admits there are still issues over a visa and Steyn's availability for the start of the T20 Blast to be negotiated, because of a slight overlap with the IPL.

"His IPL team is doing really well and there's still a bit of a visa issue.. We've got to wait and see but I don't think he's playing at the moment for his IPL team," Rudolph added.

"All in all, if he can join us, it would be brilliant."

Dale Steyn seemed to confirm his move to Glamorgan by posting on social media about potential fishing spots

Former Glamorgan captain and England Test opener Steve James told BBC Radio Wales Sport: "Dale Steyn is one of the greatest bowlers who has ever lived.

"From what I gather he is coming and it will be exciting.

"Unfortunately he probably hasn't been at his best in the last couple of years in limited-overs cricket and that is probably why he is available."

Steyn has had brief spells in county cricket with Essex in 2005 and Warwickshire in 2007, and has played alongside Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph for the Titans in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Glamorgan are waiting on the return to fitness of South Africa one-day batsman Colin Ingram, who has missed the first four Championship games with knee trouble.

It is hoped that he will be fit for the T20 opener at The Oval.