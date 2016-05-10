England v Sri Lanka: Dhammika Prasad injury doubt for first Test

Prasad took five wickets to set up Sri Lanka's series-clinching victory over England at Headingley two years ago

Tour match, Chelmsford (day three of three): Sri Lanka 254 & 42-2 Essex 412-4 dec: Mickleburgh 109, Westley 108, Bopara 87, Lawrence 57 Match drawn Scorecard

Sri Lanka seamer Dhammika Prasad is set to have a second scan on a shoulder injury suffered in the drawn tour match against Essex.

Prasad was unable to complete his 18th over on day two of three at Chelmsford, where Sri Lanka drew their tour opener after a washout on Tuesday.

An initial scan proved inconclusive and the 32-year-old will now miss his side's match against Leicestershire.

He is a doubt to face England in the first Test at Headingley from 19 May.

Sri Lanka were 42-2 in their second innings - 116 behind Essex - before the weather brought an early end to the match.

Angelo Mathews' team take on Leicestershire from Friday before heading to Leeds for the start of the three-Test series next week.

England are set to name their squad for the first Test on Thursday morning.