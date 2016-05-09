County Championship: Bairstow and Root dominate Surrey with Yorkshire record stand

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root are in top form ahead of the Tests against Sri Lanka, starting on 19 May

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Headingley Yorkshire v Surrey, day two Surrey 330: Davies 117, Sangakkara 73, Willey 3-55 Yorkshire 486-5: Bairstow 198, Root 190*, Rampaul 3-126 Yorkshire lead by 156 runs Yorkshire 8 pts, Surrey 4 pts Match scorecard

Jonny Bairstow hit 198 and Joe Root 190 not out to give champions Yorkshire control against Surrey after a shaky start to day two at Headingley.

The England pair put on 372, a record fourth-wicket partnership for Yorkshire.

They came together at 45-3 after Adam Lyth, Gary Ballance and Alex Lees fell in the first hour.

Bairstow, dropped on 134, eventually fell to James Burke as Yorkshire closed on 486-5, leading by 156 runs.

Bairstow batted for 4hrs 22mins, faced 231 balls and hit 24 fours

Root batted for 5hrs and 51 mins, faced 221 balls and hit a six and 20 fours

Average run-rate during their partnership: 5.5 per over

They have batted together 32 times in first-class cricket, scoring 2,475 runs at an average of 77.34, with 11 hundreds and five fifties

Yorkshire's previous fourth-wicket record stand was 358 between Darren Lehmann and Michael Lumb against Durham in 2006

Having failed to win any of their opening three matches this season, Yorkshire made a poor start when Lyth was lbw to Ravi Rampaul for 13 in the fourth over of the day.

Ballance did nothing to enhance his hopes of an England recall by playing on four overs later, while Lees jabbed at one from Tom Curran which he could have left and was caught behind.

Bairstow and Root were soon established, however, and launched a counter-attack which saw Yorkshire score 162 in 27 overs during the morning session.

Although the tempo slowed during the afternoon, Bairstow's century took only 96 balls and Root's 110 as the Surrey attack toiled.

Arun Harinath could not hold a diving chance at mid-on offered by Bairstow, who was later taken by Kumar Sangakkara.

Captain Andrew Gale became Rampaul's third victim before the close, with Root content to bide his time and press on for a double century on day three.