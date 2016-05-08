Sri Lanka v Essex: Aaron Beard, 18, takes 4-62 against tourists

Aaron Beard was making his first-class debut for Essex

Tour match, Chelmsford (day one of three): Sri Lanka 254: K Mendis 65, Dickwella 53, Beard 4-62 Essex 81-2: Mickleburgh 42 not out, Browne 28 Full scorecard (external site)

Teenage debutant Aaron Beard claimed four wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 254 by Essex at Chelmsford on the first day of their tour of England.

Right-arm seamer Beard, 18, took 4-62 as only Kusal Mendis (66) and Niroshan Dickwella (53) passed 30 for Sri Lanka.

Jaik Mickleburgh (42 not out) then added 78 with fellow opener Nick Browne who was lbw to Dhammika Prasad for 28 as Essex reached 81-2 by the close.

Sri Lanka's first Test against England begins at Headingley on 19 May.

Right-armer Beard, making his first-class debut, had only signed his first professional contract last summer, but was in the national spotlight back in 2013.

As a 15-year-old schoolboy, he fielded as substitute for Essex against England in a warm-up game before the summer's Ashes - and was then asked to act as 12th man for England, carrying the drinks for the national side.

Have you added the new Top Story alerts in the BBC Sport app? Simply head to the menu in the app - and don't forget you can also add alerts for the Six Nations, cricket scores, your football team and more.