County Championship: Ben Raine helps Leicestershire dominate as Sussex collapse

Ben Raine has taken 96 first-class wickets

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground Sussex v Leicestershire, day one Sussex 163: Joyce 56; Raine 4-30, White 3-25 Leicestershire 140-2: Horton 71* Sussex lead by 23 runs Leicestershire 3 pts, Sussex 0 pts Match scorecard

Ben Raine took four wickets to help Leicestershire dominate after Sussex collapsed on day one at Hove.

After opting to bat, the hosts were reduced to 23-2 as Raine (4-30) dismissed Chris Nash and Matt Machan.

Ross Taylor and Ed Joyce (56) steadied the ship but, having reached 130-3, Sussex were bowled out for 163, with Wayne White claiming 3-25.

An unbeaten 71 from opener Horton helped the visitors reach 140-2 at the close, trailing by just 23 runs.

Sussex coach Mark Davis told BBC Sussex:

"From 130-3, we capitulated. The batting was just not good enough. Too often we contributed to our own downfall.

"It was a good wicket and a good toss to win. We just didn't make enough use of it, although Leicestershire bowled with a lot of discipline.

"It was a tough day but we can bounce back in this game and I am confident we will."

Leicestershire all-rounder Ben Raine told BBC Radio Leicester:

"It's been an outstanding day for us. It showed where we are as a team at the moment. It's a good pitch but, as a unit, we bowled outstandingly. I must admit when I got off the bus and saw the wicket I thought whoever bowled first might be in the field for two days.

"It was a typical bowling performance by us. I don't think we're ever going to have someone who will get regular five-fors or six-fors. We will get our wickets in twos and threes because, at both ends, we keep things tight and keep hitting our lengths.

"Paul Horton has now gone past 60 for the third time in four innings and helped put us in a great position. Sussex will no doubt come hard at us in the first hour but if we can get through that then bat for the rest of the day and beyond we will give ourselves a very good chance of winning."