New Zealand: Kane Williamson named captain in all three formats

Williamson has already skippered New Zealand in 36 short-format games

New Zealand have appointed Kane Williamson as their captain in all three formats of the game.

He has led the one-day international and Twenty20 sides following Brendon McCullum's retirement, but Williamson's position now becomes official.

The 25-year-old, who will return to Yorkshire for a third year in June, has also been named Test captain.

"It's certainly an honour," said Williamson, ranked by the ICC as the third best batsman in the world.

