County Championship: Mark Cosgrove's unbeaten 99 puts Leics in control over Kent

Mark Cosgrove has scored 28 first-class centuries in his career so far

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground Leicestershire v Kent, day three Kent 264: Bell-Drummond 124, Rouse 38; McKay 3-66 Leicestershire 174-2: Cosgrove 99*. Dexter 57* Leicestershire trail by 90 runs Leicestershire 3 pts, Kent 2 pts Match scorecard

Mark Cosgrove hit an unbeaten 99 to put Leicestershire in control against Kent on day three at Grace Road.

Seamer Zak Chappell (2-44) dismissed Mitchell Claydon (24) and Calum Haggett (13) as the visitors were 264 all out.

The hosts fell to 17-2 as openers Angus Robson and Paul Horton were both caught behind by Adam Rouse.

But an unbeaten 159-run third-wicket stand between Cosgrove and Neil Dexter (57 not out) helped Leicestershire recover to close on 174-2.

Rain and snow meant only 45 overs bowled on the third day,

Kent paceman Mitchell Claydon told BBC Radio Kent: "Darren Stevens, who's played 20 years of county cricket, said that's as cold as he's ever been on a cricket pitch, probably the worst conditions he's ever played in.

"The umpire had his light meter out there with him and at one stage it said (the temperature was) minus four.

"The lads had two pairs of pants on, five tops including two jumpers. It was pretty horrible.

"We waited so long to get the ball in our hands and actually get out there, we've probably gone at it a little bit too eager, if we're honest."