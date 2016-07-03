Afghanistan in Scotland & Ireland 2016

Afghanistan in Scotland
July
|4 1st ODI, The Grange, Edinburgh
|No result
|Match report. Scorecard
|6 2nd ODI, The Grange, Edinburgh
|Afghanistan won by 78 runs.
|Match report. Scorecard
Afghanistan in Ireland
|10 1st ODI, Stormont
|Abandoned without a ball bowled (rain)
|Report
|12 2nd ODI, Stormont,
|Afghanistan won by 39 runs.
|Match report. Scorecard
|14 3rd ODI, Stormont
|Ireland won by six wickets.
|Match report. Scorecard
|17 4th ODI, Stormont
|Afghanistan won by 79 runs.
|Match report. Scorecard
|19 5th ODI, Stormont
|Ireland won by 12 runs.
|Match report. Scorecard
Afghanistan then play a four-day match against the Netherlands from 29 July-1 August.