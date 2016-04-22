James Taylor leaves hospital after 'procedure' on heart condition

James Taylor averaged 42.23 in 27 ODIs for England

Former England batsman James Taylor has left hospital after a "preliminary procedure" on the heart condition which prompted his retirement.

Taylor, 26, tweeted a picture of himself outside Nottingham City Hospital on Thursday.

"Well that has been one hell of an experience," he said of his fortnight undergoing tests on the condition - arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC).

"What a beautiful day!" he added.

Taylor's county, Nottinghamshire, said he would continue his recovery at home and "be tested and monitored to determine future treatment".

Taylor, who began his career at Leicestershire, played seven Tests and 27 ODIs for England.

He fell ill during the first day of Notts' match against Cambridge University this month and was diagnosed with ARVC, a similar condition that afflicted Bolton Wanderers footballer Fabrice Muamba.

On medical advice, Taylor retired with immediate effect.