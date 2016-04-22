Mark Wood: England bowler to miss chunk of season after ankle surgery

Mark Wood returned home from the UAE for treatment after the second Test against Pakistan

England pace bowler Mark Wood will miss a significant portion of the season after having ankle surgery.

The Durham bowler, 25, had an operation on the same ankle in November and "will return to competitive cricket later this summer", according to an England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement.

He took 10 wickets in last summer's Ashes then six more in the first two Tests with Pakistan in the UAE.

But he then returned home for surgery and missed the win in South Africa.

"Following successful surgery to the front of his left ankle in November, a further procedure was undertaken yesterday to address ongoing issues at the back of the ankle," said the ECB statement.

"Wood will now undertake a period of rehabilitation and begin a back-to-bowling programme before returning to competitive cricket."