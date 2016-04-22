Martin Guptill: Lancashire sign New Zealand batsman for T20 Blast

Martin Guptill
Martin Guptill has a highest score of 101 not out in T20 cricket

Defending Lancashire have signed New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill for their T20 Blast campaign.

The 29-year-old will move to Old Trafford after his stint at Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians.

Guptill, who has spent time in England with Derbyshire, holds the record for the highest score at a World Cup - 237 not out against West Indies in 2015.

He will be part of the Red Rose squad that will look to defend the T20 Blast title they won last season.

"Martin is a formidable batsman, particularly in white-ball cricket, and is currently ranked as the world's third best batsman in T20 cricket," said cricket director Ashley Giles.

"He's got the ability to take games away from the opposition very quickly once he gets going and I'm sure our fans will really enjoy watching him play."

