County Championship: Bragg hits career best for Glamorgan

Will Bragg made his first class debut for Glamorgan in 2007

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Derby Derbyshire v Glamorgan, day one Glamorgan: 308-6: Bragg 129 Derbyshire: Yet to bat Match scorecard

Will Bragg hit a career-best 129 as Glamorgan reached 308-6 on a freezing day one at Derby after choosing to bat.

Bragg shared a century stand with Chris Cooke (40) while Aneurin Donald made a hard-hit 45.

Two wickets in two balls from ex-Glamorgan loan paceman Andy Carter with the new ball helped Derbyshire keep them in check.

Earlier seamer Tony Palladino had claimed the first three wickets to fall.

Bragg's patient knock took 217 balls and included 15 boundaries, before falling lbw to Wes Durston under the floodlights late in the day.

Glamorgan left out wicket-keeper Mark Wallace from a championship side through choice for the first time since 2001.

Derbyshire brought Palladino and spinner Matt Critchley into their side after their bowling struggles against Gloucestershire.

Glamorgan batsman Will Bragg told BBC Wales Sport: "Early on it's just nice to get through and see the new ball off, get past thirty and knuckle down. I didn't look at the scoreboard much, just play my own game in my own little bubble.

"I'm a bit disappointed with the circumstances I got out, but overall I'm happy though 129 isn't that great a score (as a career-best)."

"It's nice to bat at three in the early part of the season, you get more chance to get yourself in when the ball's a bit older and the openers did a good job today.

"The game's in the balance at the moment, I think we need another hundred runs to be competitive."