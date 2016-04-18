Alastair Cook: England captain complies with new helmet rules

Alastair Cook has been allowed to play in Essex's first four County Championship matches of the summer

England captain Alastair Cook complied with new helmet regulations in Essex's match against Sussex, but lasted only five balls as he was dismissed for one.

Cook, 31, was spoken to by the England and Wales Cricket Board after he wore a helmet that contravened new rules in last week's win over Gloucestershire.

His helmet in that match, in which Cook made 105, had an adjustable grille and a large gap between peak and grille.

But, after making the switch, Cook was caught in the slips off Steve Magoffin.

The Essex opener has been made available for the county's first four Championship matches before he is due to captain England in the first Test of the summer, against Sri Lanka at Headingley on 19 May.

The new helmet regulations were brought in following facial injuries to both Stuart Broad and Craig Kieswetter.