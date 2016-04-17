Rangana Herath: Sri Lanka spinner retires from limited-overs internationals

Rangana Herath has a Test best of 9-127, an ODI best of 4-20 and a T20 best of 5-3

Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath has announced his retirement from limited-overs internationals.

The 38-year-old slow left-armer took 5-3 against New Zealand during Sri Lanka's 2014 World T20-winning run.

He claimed 18 wickets in 17 matches in the shortest format and also took 74 wickets in 71 one-day internationals.

Herath will continue at Test level and needs only three more wickets to become the third Sri Lankan to reach 300 after Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas.

Some of his best performances have come in the five-day arena and he was the world's leading Test wicket-taker in the calendar years 2012 and 2014.

He is the only left-arm bowler in the history of the game to take nine wickets in a Test innings, capturing 9-127 against Pakistan in Colombo in August 2014 - one of only two Test nine-wicket hauls by any bowler in the 21st century.

While more successful on the subcontinent than abroad, he had brief spells in county cricket with Surrey and Hampshire.

Sri Lanka play three Tests against England, who beat them in the World T20 quarter-finals last month, in the summer.

The series begins at Yorkshire's Headingley ground on 19 May and there are also matches at Chester-le-Street, Durham on 27 May and Lord's on 9 June.