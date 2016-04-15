Chris Woakes: England all-rounder among three to sign new Warwickshire contracts

Chris Woakes has taken 362 wickets and scored 4,251 runs in first-class cricket

England all-rounder Chris Woakes is among three players to have signed contract extensions with Warwickshire.

Birmingham-born Woakes, 27, who has been with the club for his whole career, is now tied to Edgbaston until at least the end of the 2019 season.

He has played six Tests, 43 one-day internationals and eight Twenty20 internationals since January 2011.

Wicketkeeper Tim Ambrose, 33, and England Lions fast bowler Chris Wright, 30, have also signed deals, until 2018.

Woakes has been on Warwickshire's book since playing for the club's Under-10s side and Bears director of cricket Dougie Brown is delighted to have secured him on a longer deal.

"Woakesy is a proud Bear and has been one of the leading all-rounders in the country for several years," said Brown.

"We're very fortunate to have him leading the attack in this early part of the season."

Former England wicketkeeper Ambrose continues his long association with Warwickshire, having joined from Sussex at the end of the 2005 season.

Wright took 67 wickets as Warwickshire won the County Championship in 2012 having initially moved to Edgbaston on loan from Essex in 2011.

"In Tim, we have an outstanding and vastly experienced wicketkeeper," Brown added.

"Along with Woakesy, he has won all domestic honours in the game and is the club's proud beneficiary for the 2016 season.

"Wrighty joined us on loan just before the end of the 2011 season, but he soon became a Bear permanently and went on to play a crucial role in our County Championship triumph.

"He is a key member of the bowling attack and we're delighted that he has committed to the club until at least 2018."