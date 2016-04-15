Graeme Hick: Former England batsman named Australia assistant coach

Graeme Hick
Hick has previously been worked with Australia's A and under-19 teams

Former England batsman Graeme Hick will be Australia's assistant coach for the one-day tri-series against West Indies and South Africa in June.

Hick, 49, has been handed the post on a temporary basis while head coach Darren Lehmann takes a planned break. Justin Langer will coach the side.

Hick scored 3383 runs at 31.32 in 65 England Tests before retiring in 2008.

He has been working as a high-performance coach at Australia's centre of excellence since 2013.

The first of Australia's four matches in the series is against South Africa on 6 June in Providence.

