Glamorgan: Colin Ingram will benefit from season in Wales

Colin Ingram has made 31 one-day international appearances for South Africa

County Championship: Glam v Leics Venue: Swalec Stadium, Cardiff Dates: 17 April to 20 April Coverage: Live online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV.

Glamorgan batsman Colin Ingram says he will be a better player in his second full season of UK cricket.

The 30-year-old South Africa international was the county's top score 931 Championship runs in 2015.

"Having a full season here last year has given me a great insight, there was some really good stuff that I picked up," said Ingram.

He is likely to play against Leicestershire on Sunday despite missing the match against Cardiff MCCU.

Ingram scored two centuries in the last three Championship matches of 2015 after hitting three tons in just five One-Day Cup innings.

But he has not played since mid-February after missing the last few games of the season for his South African side, the Warriors.

"Batting-wise it went really well and I've had a good rest the last six weeks so I'm feeling feeling nice and fresh.

"They [Warriors] are in a rebuilding phase and I had a little bit of a knee niggle so it was a great time to take time out and view a few of our young players."

The left-hander was taking part in nets and warm-up sessions during the friendly match against the students.

"The county season is long and hard, I'm looking forward to spending as much time out there as possible during the full six months.

"You can't really frown on [931 runs] in your first full season, but I was a little disappointed at stages.

"I got a lot of starts (to my innings) and my goal for this season is to make sure that if I do get in, to make it really count."

Ingram faces a busy time, with the prospect of 18 months of round-the-calendar cricket.

He is under contract with Glamorgan until 2017 and has a further year to go with Warriors.