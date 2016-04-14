Glamorgan: Bowler Ruaidhri Smith signs contract until 2019

Ruaidhri Smith took a wicket with his first ball in first-class cricket against Kent in 2013

Glamorgan seam bowler Ruaidhri Smith has signed a contract extension which keeps him at the club until 2019.

Glasgow-born Smith, 21, is a product of the Welsh development system and finishes a degree at Bristol University in 2016.

He has played 14 first-class matches, but missed much of the 2015 season because of injury and university studies.

Smith has also represented his native Scotland.

He told the club's website: "I've grown up supporting Glamorgan, so to sign a new long-term contract at the club is really pleasing for me.

"There's a few of us coming up through the age groups, such as Andrew Salter and David Lloyd, and hopefully we can make an impression in the first team."

Smith has a highest first-class score of 57 not out, and best bowling figures of 3-23.

Glamorgan chief executive and director of cricket Hugh Morris said: "Ruaidhri is a very talented young bowler who has shown real potential since coming into the first team squad."

Earlier this week, spinner Andrew Salter also signed a three-year contract extension, while experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mark Wallace agreed a deal for a further year.