County Championship: Essex move to the brink of victory against Gloucestershire

Graham Napier
Graham Napier followed up a brisk 33 with three Gloucestershire second-innings wickets
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Chelmsford
Essex v Gloucestershire (close, day three)
Gloucestershire 262 & 215: Taylor 74, Roderick 58; Napier 3-36
Essex 385 & 34-0: Browne 26 not out
Essex need 59 runs to beat Gloucestershire
Essex 7 pts, Gloucestershire 4 pts
Match scorecard

An impressive day with the ball helped Essex move to the brink of victory against Gloucestershire at Chelmsford.

The hosts were bowled out for 385 with Josh Shaw taking four wickets on debut but Gloucestershire lost two wickets in the first over of their second innings as Jamie Porter (3-53) starred.

Gareth Roderick and Jack Taylor hit half-centuries but the away side were bowled out for 215, a lead of just 92.

Essex reached 34-0 from the remaining nine overs and require 59 runs to win.

