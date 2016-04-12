Billy Godleman: Derbyshire captain to miss start of season with fractured thumb

Billy Godleman joined Derbyshire after spells with Essex and Middlesex

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman will miss the start of the season after fracturing his left thumb in training.

The 27-year-old, who has only just been appointed County Championship skipper, was injured on Sunday and is expected to be out for about three weeks.

Elite performance director Graeme Welch said: "It's not ideal, but thankfully it's not a bad break.

"Billy is actually quite optimistic. He's a hard man who will be wanting to get out there as soon as he can."

Derbyshire play their opening Championship game on Sunday when they face Gloucestershire in Bristol.