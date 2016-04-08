Jake Libby: Northamptonshire take Nottinghamshire opener on one-month loan

Jake Libby scored 108 on his first-class debut for Nottinghamshire

Northamptonshire have taken Nottinghamshire batsman Jake Libby on an initial one-month loan ahead of the 2016 county season.

The 23-year-old right-hander could appear in their opening Championship game against Sussex on Sunday.

And he will also be available for subsequent matches against Essex, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

The opener marked his first-class debut for Nottinghamshire in 2014 by scoring a century against Sussex.

However, he missed much of last season after suffering knee-ligament damage in Australia.

He recently made a century for Nottinghamshire against Hampshire during a pre-season tour to Barbados.