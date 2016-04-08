Matt Dixon: Essex fast bowler plans '10-15' years with county

Matt Dixon
Matt Dixon hopes to play more first-team cricket in England

New signing Matt Dixon plans to embark on a long career at Essex, having signed on a two-year contract with the county in March.

The 23-year-old right-arm pace bowler has a UK passport and therefore does not count as an overseas player.

"This has been a long-term career move to hopefully make as good a career as I can," Dixon told BBC Essex.

"I plan to be playing for Essex for 10 to 15 years if my body holds up and I'm performing well."

The former Australia under-19 player took five wickets during Essex's warm-up game against Cambridge MCCU, which was only his sixth first-class match.

Dixon also played for Perth Scorchers in Australia's Big Bash before his move to England.

"I was playing a lot of second-team cricket," continued Dixon. "I saw more of an opportunity to be playing regular cricket over here. I thought I was good enough to be playing regular cricket.

"It's a slightly more relaxed atmosphere here," he added. "It's different in the sense that there's much more playing.

"Back home you have a bit longer between games and train a bit more. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to just play."

