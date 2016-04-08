BBC Sport - Hampshire look to challenge in all formats in 2016
Hampshire hope for 'fast start' to 2016
- From the section Cricket
Hampshire hope that they can get off to a fast start in Division One of the County Championship as they look to avoid being dragged into a relegation scrap.
The county avoided the drop to Division Two on the final day of last season, but did reach T20 Blast Finals day.
BBC South Today caught up with the side ahead of their Championship opener against Warwickshire on Sunday.
