Sunil Narine: West Indies spinner cleared to resume bowling

West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narine has been cleared to resume bowling after his action was found to be legal by the International Cricket Council.

The 27-year-old was banned for a suspect action in November during the West Indies' tour of Sri Lanka and has not played for more than four months.

He was selected by West Indies for the World Twenty20 but pulled out because he had not proved his action was legal.

He can now play in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders.

That tournament begins on Saturday.

Narine is a former number one-ranked bowler in T20 international cricket, with 40 wickets in that format and 77 in ODIs.