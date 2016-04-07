Sussex: Jon Lewis appointed assistant head coach

Jon Lewis spent the 2014 season with Sussex before joining the club's coaching staff

Sussex have appointed Jon Lewis as their new assistant head coach, working under head coach Mark Davis.

The 40-year-old was bowling coach at Hove last year, after retiring at the end of 2014 following one season on the playing staff at Sussex.

"This will enable me to utilise all my experience," he said.

"I will be using my key strengths to help shape a winning side, whilst continuing to develop the current bowling group and future bowlers."

Lewis took 849 first-class wickets at an average of 26.26 over his 20-year career and played one Test match for England, which came against Sri Lanka in 2006.

Sussex begin the County Championship Division Two season at Northamptonshire on Sunday.