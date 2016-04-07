Gareth Berg: Hampshire all-rounder requires surgery for knee injury
Hampshire all-rounder Gareth Berg will have surgery on a knee injury on Thursday and is likely to be out until the middle of the season.
The 35-year-old suffered the injury playing in a pre-season game against Nottinghamshire in Barbados in March.
Berg has scored 672 runs and taken 42 wickets in first-class cricket since joining the club in February 2015.
Hampshire start the new County Championship Division One season against Warwickshire on Sunday.