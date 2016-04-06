Bravo says Windies Cricket Board is 'most unprofessional in world'

Dwayne Bravo took three wickets and scored 25 in the World Twenty20 final

Dwayne Bravo has described the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) as "the most unprofessional" in the world.

The West Indies all-rounder also described WICB president Dave Cameron as "arrogant" and "very immature".

West Indies won the World Twenty20 by beating England in a dramatic final on Sunday.

But Bravo, 32, says his team turned up for the tournament without their kit being ready and says they played the entire event without caps.

"We get to India, our names were not even printed on the uniforms," he said. "Our manager had to leave our camp to get names and numbers printed."

Media playback is not supported on this device West Indies captain Darren Sammy critical of cricket board after win

The comments will do nothing to ease the tension between players and the WICB, who are already in involved in a long-running pay dispute.

T20 captain Darren Sammy also criticised the WICB during the post-match presentation after his side's thrilling four-wicket win over England in Kolkata.

Bravo told CNC3, a Trinidad and Tobago television channel, that the players faced a lot of criticism in the run-up to the World Twenty20 tournament.

"A lot of people come down on the players," he said. "They questioned our commitment. They questioned whether we really committed to West Indies cricket or is it just the money.

"A lot of people don't understand the sort of thing we go through as players dealing with our board."