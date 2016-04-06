Ben Stokes: New Zealand radio duo air phone call from England player's mum

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Windies deny England at death

Two New Zealand radio presenters have been suspended after broadcasting a phone call from Ben Stokes' mum when she believed she was off air.

Deborah Stokes rang up to complain about criticism of her son's showing in England's World Twenty20 final defeat.

The two Radio Hauraki hosts had been discussing the last over of the final, when Stokes was hit for four sixes.

After being told she was off air she said she was "totally brassed off" about the hosts' "personal attack".

England all-rounder Stokes was hit for consecutive sixes by Carlos Brathwaite from the first four balls of the final over as West Indies became the first team to be crowned World T20 champions twice.

Stokes' mother Deborah, who lives in New Zealand where Ben was born and lived until he was 12, was put straight through to presenters Jeremy Wells and Matt Heath after calling in.

Having been assured she was off air, and unaware she was speaking with one of the hosts, she went on to say: "I don't know whether they realise he was actually born and bred in New Zealand and has family all over the country.

"And for those who listen to your station, for them to sit and listen to their cousin and their grandson being bagged like that it is absolutely unconscionable. I'm his mother and I'm totally brassed off."

A spokesperson for New Zealand Media and Entertainment condemned the actions of the hosts and said Wells and Heath had been reprimanded.