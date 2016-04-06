Darren Sammy: West Indies captain has ground named after him in St Lucia

Media playback is not supported on this device World Twenty20 2016: Commiserations - but oh what a night! - Sammy

Fresh from leading West Indies to victory over England in the World Twenty20 final in India, captain Darren Sammy has been honoured again - this time closer to home.

The 32-year-old's success has been recognised in his native St Lucia, where the Caribbean island's biggest cricket ground now bears his name.

What used to be the Beausejour Cricket Ground is now the Darren Sammy National Cricket Ground, with a stand to be dedicated to West Indies opener Johnson Charles, also a St Lucian.

The Windies beat England in a thrilling finale in Kolkata on Sunday, becoming the first team to be crowned World T20 champions twice as Carlos Braithwaite scored consecutive sixes from the first four balls of the final over for victory.