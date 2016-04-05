Mark Ramprakash helps out Glamorgan's batsmen

Mark Ramprakash averaged 27.32 in his Test career, but over 40 in county cricket

Glamorgan's batsmen have received advice from Mark Ramprakash as part of their pre-season preparations.

Ramprakash visited the SSE Swalec Stadium at the request of Glamorgan head coach Robert Croft, who spent time with the England camp in January.

He played 52 Tests for England and works for the ECB as a batting coach.

Glamorgan have added Adrian Shaw to their coaching staff this season after the departure of head coach Toby Radford, who was a batting specialist.