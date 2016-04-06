Glamorgan Cricket: Hugh Morris says Welsh county will tackle debt

England won their 2015 Ashes Test in Cardiff

Chief executive Hugh Morris says Glamorgan will tackle debts of more than £6m despite facing a possible loss in 2016.

"We're committed to doing that, and we're looking to diversify our business as much as possible," he said.

Glamorgan made an operating profit of £593,000 in 2015 after losing £87,000 in 2014.

Two days of international cricket in 2016 after five days of England v Australia games in 2015.

The club has agreed substantial debt write-offs with major creditors.

The debt was reduced to around £6m after Cardiff Council, Allied Irish Bank and former chairman Paul Russell wrote off the majority of the money they were owed.

Treasurer Hamish Buckland says the restructured debt is now "manageable" with most of it repayable from 2019 onwards, and added that 2016 would be a tougher year- but making a loss would not be a concern.

He claims the county is now on a "secure financial foundation."

England's Eoin Morgan in Cardiff in 2013

Global events

Glamorgan have no further Test matches scheduled, but are targeting 2017 and 2019 as profitable years, with games in the Champions Trophy and World Cup allocated.

This year England will play 50-over games against Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the SSE Swalec Stadium.

"Sadly we can't hold an Ashes (Test) every year. What we have to do is to plan over a period of three or four years" warned Morris.

"Last year was a particularly bumper year, but we've only got two days of international cricket this year albeit two particularly good games.

"In 2017 and 2019 we're hosting two global events here so what we try to do is forecast over a four year period."

Shaun Tait celebrates a wicket in Glamorgan colours

Domestic success

Glamorgan have to reverse a slump in T20 attendances in 2015, when they narrowly missed out on a quarter-final place, as well as coping with the fact that only one team will be promoted in the four-day Championship instead of the usual two.

Netherlands paceman Timm van der Gugten has been signed while Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait will return in the T20 Blast.

"We've got a good balanced squad with more fire-power in our bowling attack" said Morris, who is also director of cricket.

"But it's really important to us we must keep a Welsh identity. Andrew Salter, David Lloyd, Aneurin Donald and Ruaidhri Smith. are all local boys with long careers ahead of them."

Pop to darts

Off the field the county is looking to make the maximum possible use out of the SSE Swalec Stadium.

Two pop concerts, including Simply Red, are planned for 2016 on top of the previous business use for conferences and Christmas parties.

"We've got music events at the stadium this summer, we've got an international darts tournament coming up, we've hosted boxing events" explained former England opener Morris.

"We're looking at different ways to increase our income and that income will be focussed on improving our cricket."

Glamorgan begin their Championship campaign at home to Leicestershire on 17 April.