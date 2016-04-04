World Twenty20 2016: Four England players in team of tournament

Joe Root scored 249 runs at an average of 49.80 in six matches, and also took two wickets in an over in the final

Four England players have been named in the International Cricket Council's World Twenty20 team of the tournament.

Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jos Buttler and David Willey's selection means runners-up England are the best represented side in the XI.

Andre Russell and Samuel Badree are the only players to feature from the triumphant West Indies team.

England captain Charlotte Edwards and seamer Anya Shrubsole were included in the women's XI.

West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor was named player of the women's tournament and India batsman Virat Kohli player of the men's tournament.

Only Kohli scored more runs than Roy, Root and wicketkeeper-batsman Buttler from the Super 10 stage onwards, while left-arm seamer Willey was the joint-leading wicket-taker with 10.

South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, Australia all-rounder Shane Watson, who announced his retirement from international cricket during the tournament, India seamer Ashish Nehra and New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner also made the team.

West Indies beat England by four wickets in Sunday's final in Kolkata, after West Indies women beat Australia in the women's final.

ICC men's team of the tournament: Jason Roy (England), Quinton de Kock (South Africa, wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli (India, captain), Joe Root (England), Jos Buttler (England), Shane Watson (Australia), Andre Russell (West Indies), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), David Willey (England), Samuel Badree (West Indies), Ashish Nehra (India). 12th man: Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh).

ICC women's team of the tournament: Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Charlotte Edwards (England), Meg Lanning (Australia), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies, captain), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Rachel Priest (New Zealand, wicketkeeper), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Megan Schutt (Australia), Sune Luus (South Africa), Leigh Kasperek (New Zealand), Anya Shrubsole (England); 12th player: Anam Amin (Pakistan).

Have you added the new Top Story alerts in the BBC Sport app? Simply head to the menu in the app - and don't forget you can also add alerts for the Six Nations, cricket scores, your football team and more.