Steve Kirby: MCC appoint ex-Yorkshire and Somerset bowler head coach

Steve Kirby
Steve Kirby helped Yorkshire win the County Championship in 2001

Former pace bowler Steve Kirby has been named as the new head coach of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

The 39-year-old former Yorkshire, Gloucestershire and Somerset player replaces Mark Alleyne, who left his role after seven years in October 2015.

Kirby retired in 2014 because of injury, ending a career which included 572 wickets in 167 first-class matches.

He began his career as a youngster at Leicestershire before making his first-class debut with Yorkshire in 2001.

"Lord's has always been a special place for me and I'm truly thankful and honoured to be given this opportunity with MCC," Kirby said.

Head of cricket John Stephenson added: "Steve's passion for the role and for MCC shone through and this was a key reason why we decided to appoint him."

MCC beat Yorkshire by four wickets in the Champion County match last month.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you