World Twenty20 2016: West Indies captain Darren Sammy hits back at critics

West Indies captain Darren Sammy says his World Twenty20-winning side were motivated by the "disrespect" of commentators and administrators.

Sammy's team beat England by four wickets after Carlos Brathwaite hit four consecutive sixes in the final over, to become the first two-time winners of the tournament.

"Nobody gave us a chance," said Sammy.

"We had a lot of issues, we felt disrespected by our board. All these things brought this team together."

West Indies' build-up to the tournament was overshadowed by a pay dispute with their board, which was almost forced to send a second-string squad to India.

In addition they were riled by a pre-tournament Cricinfo column written by broadcaster Mark Nicholas, in which he described the Windies as "short of brains".

"People were wondering whether we would play this tournament," Sammy said. "Mark Nicholas described our team as a team with no brains.

"I'm yet to hear from our own cricket board [during the tournament]. That is very disappointing.

"I really want to thank these 15 men, the ability to just put all those adversities aside and to come out and play this type of cricket in front of such passionate fans, it's just tremendous."

With the next men's World Twenty20 not until 2020, Sammy cast doubt on the long-term future of this West Indies side.

Sammy (right) has captained West Indies in both of their World T20 triumphs

"For today, I will celebrate with these players and staff," he said.

"I don't know when I'll play with them again because we don't get selected for one-day cricket and we don't know when we'll play another T20."

Sammy was supported on Twitter by high-profile former cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar and Michael Vaughan.

"WI players emerged true champions overcoming challenges on and off the field," India batting legend Tendulkar wrote. "West Indian Board should support them and address their concerns."

"Respect Darren Sammy," ex-England skipper Vaughan tweeted. "Great words tonight. Passionate with a huge amount of meaning. Let's hope your West Indies board take note."

Meanwhile, West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels was fined 30% of his match fee for using abusive and offensive language directed at England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

The Jamaican also used his interview at the man-of-the-match award presentation to continue his long-running feud with former Australia spinner Shane Warne.

"I woke up this morning with one thing on my mind," he said. "Shane Warne has been talking continuously and all I want to say is 'this is for Shane Warne'. I answer with the bat, not the mic."

Samuels and Warne angrily confronted each other during a Big Bash League match in Melbourne in 2013, an incident for which Warne was fined and suspended.