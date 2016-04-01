Hamish Rutherford: Derbyshire appoint New Zealand international as vice-captain
Derbyshire have appointed New Zealand international Hamish Rutherford as their vice-captain for all formats.
The 26-year-old batsman will assist new County Championship skipper Billy Godleman and Wes Durston in both one-day formats.
Rutherford has played 16 Test matches - the last of which came in January 2015.
"Hamish is an experienced international who already has a great relationship with the lads," coach Graeme Welch told the club website.