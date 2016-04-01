Graham Gooch: Ex-England batsman looks forward to 'new era' at Essex

Chris Silverwood played six Test matches for England between 1996 and 2002

Essex's new head coach Chris Silverwood can bring success back to the club after years of "flat-lining", according to ex-opening batsman Graham Gooch.

The county has not won any silverware since 2008 when they won the One-Day Cup and Division Two of the Pro40.

"He's a very balanced guy, he's passionate about leading Essex into a new era," former England opener Gooch told BBC Look East.

"I'm confident he can start something special for Essex."

Essex won the County Championship six times between 1979 and 1992, but have been in Division Two since 2011.

Former Yorkshire and England bowler Silverwood, 41, was appointed as head coach on a full-time basis in December 2015 after standing in temporarily following Paul Grayson's departure last September.

The club has also had a shake-up on the field with Ryan ten Doeschate replacing James Foster as four-day captain and Ravi Bopara being named as limited-overs skipper.

"I think he's got a tough job and the pressure's going to be on him [Silverwood]," Gooch, who played for Essex for 24 years, added.

"We've had a change of captain, a few new players and he's got a new assistant coach.

"I think Essex have been flat-lining a bit for a few years, but I'm confident he can start something special."