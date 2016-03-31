World Twenty20 2016: India captain MS Dhoni rules out retiring

Media playback is not supported on this device World T20: MS Dhoni turns tables on journalist after India go out

India captain MS Dhoni says he has no intention of retiring after his side's World Twenty20 loss to West Indies.

Dhoni led India to victory at the inaugural 2007 tournament in South Africa, but exited at the semi-final stage on home turf on Thursday.

The 34-year-old joked with a journalist who asked if he would quit the short format, replying "do you think I can survive until the 2019 World Cup?"

When the reply was "yes", Dhoni said: "Then you have answered the question."

The Mumbai crowd fell silent after West Indies' Andre Russell hit the winning runs with two balls to spare to set up a final with England on Sunday.

However it was Lendl Simmons, twice caught off no-balls, who frustrated Dhoni and India with a man-of-the-match performance.

"The only thing I'm disappointed about is the two no-balls," added the wicketkeeper.

"I feel the point at which the no-balls were bowled was quite crucial. If we had got those wickets, we would have got the opportunity to bowl one or two overs of spin and gotten away without giving too many runs.

"A no-ball is something that can be avoided, especially the front foot no-ball. The only thing is if you don't want to bowl a no-ball you should never bowl a no-ball."

India scored 192-2 on the back of Virat Kohli's unbeaten 89, the batsman's third unbeaten half-century in the tournament after his 55 against arch-rivals Pakistan and 82 not out against Australia.

But it ended in a seven-wicket victory for the 2012 champions, though Dhoni feels dew on the pitch during the West Indies' innings played a part.

"When they started batting the first few overs were fine," he added. "But after that there was a considerable amount of dew which meant the spinners couldn't bowl how they would have liked to.

"It was a bad toss to lose because of the dew."