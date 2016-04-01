Shaun Tait: Glamorgan sign Australia pace bowler for T20 Blast

Tait featured for Essex against Glamorgan last season, here celebrating the wicket of Jacques Rudolph

Glamorgan have signed Australia pace bowler Shaun Tait for the second half of their Twenty20 campaign in 2016.

T20 specialist Tait previously played for Glamorgan in that format in 2010.

The 33-year-old made his 21st Twenty20 international appearance in January, and has also played Test and one-day cricket for Australia.

Chief executive Hugh Morris said they were in talks with another overseas player for the first seven games of the T20 Blast, which starts on 20 May.

Morris said: "We're very excited. Shaun's been with us before in 2010,

"He's bowled really well in the Big Bash [Australia's domestic T20 league] in recent years and this winter he got back into the Australian Twenty20 team at the beginning of the year.

"He's one of the quickest bowlers in the world and I think everyone that's going to come and watch us this summer will be excited."

Head coach Robert Croft played alongside Tait, who has retired from the longer formats and played for Essex last summer, during his previous stint with the Welsh county.

"We've done some research, we've looked into how he's performed and he's still at the top of his game," said Croft.

"When he was here, he was giving and helpful as an individual and he provides that X factor to the team that we have.

"Having that strength in depth in the bowling department is very exciting for me."

Glamorgan's opening T20 game is away to Surrey on 26 May, with the first home match against Essex on 1 June.