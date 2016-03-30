World Twenty20: Eoin Morgan praises England's 'amazing turnaround'

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England reach World T20 final

England captain Eoin Morgan has hailed the team's "amazing turnaround" after they reached the World Twenty20 final.

A seven-wicket win over New Zealand took Morgan's side into Sunday's final against India or West Indies - 12 months after England exited the World Cup at the group stage.

"Everybody involved has worked tirelessly to get us to this stage and to get us to play in this fashion," Morgan said.

"We've come out and we've delivered."

England have won 19 out of 31 limited-overs games since the World Cup - including nine out of 12 Twenty20 matches - with much of their improvement down to a more aggressive and enterprising approach, especially from the batsmen.

And Morgan says the team will be told to continue to play that way in the final on Delhi.

"The later the stage you get to at a World Cup, the more licence you have as a team and as individuals to go out and express yourself as much as you can, so we'll be encouraging our guys to go out and do that," he said.

Batsman Jason Roy, who hit 78 in England's chase, described the achievement as "overwhelming".

"A lot of hard work has gone into it by all the team and to be in a final with this group of boys is extremely special," he said.

Roy averaged just 13 in this format before the World Twenty20, but is now the tournament's third-highest run scorer.

"People who don't realise how much hard work you put in in the nets and how tough it is mentally," he said.

"I am glad I have been able to right those wrongs and gain a few more people who back me."

How the cricket world reacted on Twitter

Moeen Ali: What a win. Jason Roy - unreal innings. Well played brother and to the team.

James Anderson: Brilliant England. Serious performance. Go on and win it now.

Stuart Broad: ‏The perfect game! Won the toss, bowled well, took chances, had some luck, caught NZ on an off day and Roy lashed it! Final time! #WT20

Ben Stokes: What a team performance that was, great atmosphere at the ground. How good was Jason Roy?

Michael Vaughan: Boooooommmmmm... World Cup Final... Get in, you young England beauties...

James Vince: Que sera sera, whatever will be, will be, we're going to Kolkata, que sera sera.

Brian Lara: Big and brave move @Eoin16 to bowl first and it paid off. Excellent bowling performance set up a great victory. #betterteamwon #goodeffortNZ

Phil Tufnell: What a result for England. I don't think it could have gone much better #top drawer

Mitchell McClenaghan: Really proud of our boys - not quite enough on the day. Credit to England and wish them all the best for the final.

Ross Taylor: England were just too good tonight. Great campaign and thanks to all the fans for all the support over the last month.