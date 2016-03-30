BBC Sport - World Twenty20: England beat New Zealand to reach final

Highlights: England reach World T20 final

  • From the section Cricket

Watch highlights as England beat New Zealand by seven wickets to reach the final of the World Twenty20.

WATCH MORE: How sensational Roy destroyed Kiwis.

Available to UK users only.

