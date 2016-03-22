World Twenty20 2016: England focused on win - Eoin Morgan

Morgan's side have won one and lost one of their Group 1 matches

England v Afghanistan, ICC World Twenty20, Group 1 Venue: Delhi Date: Wednesday, 23 March Time: 09:30 GMT

Captain Eoin Morgan says England will not take Afghanistan for granted in the World Twenty20 on Wednesday.

England go into the game on the back of a dramatic victory over South Africa knowing another win would boost their hopes of reaching the last four.

"We need to go into that game with the right mindset," said Morgan.

"Focusing on anything else at the moment, given that there are two group games left, would be a little bit naive, actually stupid."

He added: "This is a big game and we are certainly not taking Afghanistan for granted. They're a dangerous side and play a really exciting brand of cricket."

Morgan, whose team did a session in the Delhi nets on Tuesday, is yet to make a decision on whether England will play three spinners in the game, as predicted by Moeen Ali on Monday.

"I've been quite surprised with the look of the pitch," he said. "There's a lot more grass than I would have thought.

"We're a little bit unsure how it will play so we will have to leave team and various plans until match day. We are considering maybe an extra seamer or an extra spinner and seeing how that would affect the game."