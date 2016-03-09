World Twenty20 2016: Bangladesh edge past Netherlands

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Bangladesh edge out Dutch

ICC World Twenty20 Group A, Dharamsala: Bangladesh 153-7 (20 overs): Tamim 83, Van der Gugten 3-21 Netherlands 145-7 (20 overs): Myburgh 29, Borren 29 Bangladesh won by eight runs Scorecard & standings

Bangladesh beat a spirited Netherlands side by eight runs in their first match of the World Twenty20 in Dharamsala.

Tamim Iqbal batted through the Tigers' innings, hitting three sixes in his unbeaten 83 from 58 balls, but lacked any meaningful support as they posted 153-7 from their 20 overs.

Opener Stephan Myburgh and captain Peter Borren both made 29, but the Dutch left themselves too much to do.

Tight bowling at the death left them tantalisingly short on 145-7.

Captain Mashrafe Mortaza was Bangladesh's hero with the ball as his four overs cost only 14 runs, just when the Dutch were looking to press the accelerator.

One team from Group A, which also includes Ireland and Oman who meet later on Wednesday, will qualify for the Super 10 stage when the eight major teams enter the competition.