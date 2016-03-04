Scotland fall short against Oman in World Twenty20 warm-up

Scotland captain Preston Mommsen
Preston Mommsen's side are warming up for World Twenty20 preliminary round
ICC World Twenty20 warm-up, Mohali
Oman 161-6: Maqsood 58, Watt 3-22
Scotland 147-6: Munsey 48*, Lalcheta 3-26
Oman won b y 14 runs
Scorecard

Scotland slipped to a 14-run defeat by Oman in their opening World Twenty20 warm-up match in India.

Preston Mommsen's team fell short on 147-7 in Mohali after their fellow qualifying hopefuls had made 161-6.

Zeeshan Maqsood (58) and Khawar Ali (29) put on 72 for the opening wicket as Oman started impressively.

Scotland's chase got off to a miserable start that left them 14-4 and they finished short of their target despite George Munsey's unbeaten 48 from 30.

Left-arm spinner Mark Watt had responded to Oman's fine opening stand with 3-36.

But Scottish seamer Alasdair Evans conceded 22 runs in the 17th over - including two wides - as Oman set a tough target.

Ajay Lalcheta (3-26) - another slow left-arm spinner - did most of the damage for Oman early on in the Scotland innings, and three of the top four departed for only a single between them.

Mommsen and Richie Berrington shared a stand of 57 and some big-hitting from Munsey narrowed the margin.

Twenty runs came from the penultimate over but they could not get close in the last over.

