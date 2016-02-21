BBC Sport - Charlotte Edwards pleased with England's T20 series win in South Africa
'Convincing' T20 series win pleases Edwards
- From the section Women's Cricket
England captain Charlotte Edwards hails England's "convincing" Twenty20 series win over South Africa and hopes Sarah Taylor carries her form into the World T20 in March.
READ MORE: England women seal T20 series victory
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired