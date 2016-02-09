World Twenty20: Steve Smith replaces Finch as Australia captain

Steve Smith (left) led Australia to victory in the 50-over World Cup last year

Steve Smith has replaced Aaron Finch as Australia's captain for the World Twenty20, which starts next month.

Opening batsman Finch, who remains in the 15-man squad for the tournament in India, was named T20 captain in 2014 but only led the side six times.

Test and one-day skipper Smith, 26, now leads Australia in all three formats.

Test wicketkeeper Peter Nevill, who has never played any limited-overs cricket for Australia, replaces one-day specialist Matthew Wade.

Spinner Ashton Agar, who has never played any T20 matches for Australia, is also included.

Australia have never won the World Twenty20 title in five previous attempts, their best finish coming in West Indies in 2010 when they lost to England in the final.

Squad: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Nevill (wkt), Andrew Tye, Shane Watson, Adam Zampa.