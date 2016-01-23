Darren Lehmann: Australia coach in hospital with deep vein thrombosis

Lehmann played 27 Tests and 117 ODIs for Australia

Australia head coach Darren Lehmann has been taken to hospital suffering from deep vein thrombosis.

The 45-year-old reported a swollen left calf to medical staff and had a scan before the one-day international against India in Sydney on Saturday.

His condition is described as "stable" and he will be kept in hospital overnight for observation.

A Cricket Australia statement said he will require "a lay-off before he can return to coaching".

The Australia players were told about Lehman's condition after Saturday's six-wicket defeat in the fifth and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Batting coach Michael Di Venuto will take charge of the side for Australia's three-match T20 series against India this month.