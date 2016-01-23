Darren Lehmann: Australia coach in hospital with deep vein thrombosis

Australia head coach Darren Lehmann has been taken to hospital suffering from deep vein thrombosis.

The 45-year-old reported a swollen left calf to medical staff and had a scan before the one-day international against India in Sydney on Saturday.

His condition is described as "stable" and he will be kept in hospital overnight for observation.

A Cricket Australia statement said he will require "a lay-off before he can return to coaching".

The Australia players were told about Lehman's condition after Saturday's six-wicket defeat in the fifth and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Batting coach Michael Di Venuto will take charge of the side for Australia's three-match T20 series against India this month.

