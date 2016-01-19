Stuart Broad one of England's best ever, says Mick Newell

Stuart Broad is England's third-highest Test wicket taker, behind Jimmy Anderson and Ian Botham

Stuart Broad is one of the five best Test bowlers in England's history, says Nottinghamshire director of cricket and national selector Mick Newell.

The Notts seamer, 29, took 6-17 in the second innings of the series-clinching third Test win in South Africa.

He has taken 330 wickets in 90 Tests, and is top of the International Cricket Council's Test bowling rankings.

"It's not just in the number of wickets he's taken, but in terms of match-winning performances," said Newell.

"I think to become number one Test bowler in the world, as he's now achieved this weekend, is a fantastic thing for Stuart.

"He has these runs of great form and Saturday was one of those examples.

"I think if you're looking at English Test bowlers since the history of the game he's got to be in the top five now."

The fourth and final Test against South Africa begins at Centurion on Friday, with England set to be without fellow fast bowler Steven Finn because of a side strain.