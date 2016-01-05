BBC Sport - Cricket record: Indian 15-year-old scores over 1,000 runs

Indian teenager scores over 1,000 runs

Fifteen-year-old Pranav Dhanawade scores more than 1,000 runs in a single innings to set a new world record in school cricket.

READ MORE: Dhanawade hits 1,009 in school match.

Inspired to try your hand at cricket? Find out how you can here.

Top videos

Video

Indian teenager scores over 1,000 runs

Video

Highlights: Dominant England cruise past India

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Asher-Smith's stunning anchor leg gives GB 4x100m relay gold

Video

Dominant GB win 4x100m relay gold

Video

'Germany are down!' - Changeover chaos in 4x100m relay

Video

'Crikey!' - Diver gets too close to platform

  • From the section Diving
Video

Muir powers to 1500m gold to win first major outdoor title

Video

'Keep going!' - Salpeter stops a lap early in 5,000m

Video

Watch: Runner suffers nosebleed before winning marathon

Video

Sharma wicket seals dominant England victory

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Reds were better than I expected - Klopp

Video

Watch: GB pair blow gold medal with disastrous dive

  • From the section Diving
Video

Brilliant Broad inswinger removes Pujara's off stump

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired