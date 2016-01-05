BBC Sport - Cricket record: Indian 15-year-old scores over 1,000 runs
Indian teenager scores over 1,000 runs
- From the section Cricket
Fifteen-year-old Pranav Dhanawade scores more than 1,000 runs in a single innings to set a new world record in school cricket.
READ MORE: Dhanawade hits 1,009 in school match.
